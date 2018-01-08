Kamara finished with 10 rushes for 23 yards and a touchdown, and caught one of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 31-26 NFC wild-card win over the Panthers.

Kamara was bottled up by Carolina's stout defense, accounting for the lowest yardage of any game he completed this season. Although the rookie's playoff debut didn't go according to script, he still managed to make a significant impact via a two-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter. That score ultimately proved to be the difference in Sunday's tilt, allowing the Saints to advance to the divisional round next weekend, when they'll travel to play the Vikings.