Saints' Alvin Kamara: Scores touchdown in Week 8 win
Kamara rushed eight times for 28 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 48 more yards in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears.
Kamara got the scoring started with an eight-yard touchdown on the opening drive. Both Kamara and Mark Ingram are receiving threats out of the backfield in addition to being effective rushers, so coach Sean Payton has the luxury of rotating the duo while always having a fresh and versatile backfield option in the game. The rookie third-rounder out of Tennessee has compiled over 240 yards through both the ground and air while scoring three touchdowns through his first seven NFL games.
More News
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Produces 107 total yards•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Totals 87 yards•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Could pick up extra snaps after Peterson trade•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Force in passing game Sunday•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Finds end zone in win over Panthers•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Playing time reduced in Week 2•
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...