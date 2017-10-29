Kamara rushed eight times for 28 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 48 more yards in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears.

Kamara got the scoring started with an eight-yard touchdown on the opening drive. Both Kamara and Mark Ingram are receiving threats out of the backfield in addition to being effective rushers, so coach Sean Payton has the luxury of rotating the duo while always having a fresh and versatile backfield option in the game. The rookie third-rounder out of Tennessee has compiled over 240 yards through both the ground and air while scoring three touchdowns through his first seven NFL games.