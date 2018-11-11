Saints' Alvin Kamara: Scores twice in big win
Kamara ran for 56 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and added 46 yards on four receptions during Sunday's 51-14 win over the Bengals.
Known mostly as a speedster, Kamara showed his versatility on two second-quarter touchdown runs against the Bengals. First, he bruised through the heart of Cincinnati's defense for a four-yard touchdown and then, on the very next drive, he used his speed to beat the defense to the edge on a one-yard toss play. The sophomore back has now scored multiple touchdowns in three straight games. Though Mark Ingram's big day might be a cause for concern in most backfields, the dependence the Saints have on their backs in the passing game likely means that there are plenty of touches to go around. Up next Sunday is a mediocre Philadelphia run defense surrendering 4.5 yards per carry.
More News
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Scores three touchdowns•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Returns to full practice, cleared to play•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Comes down with illness•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Not present at Thursday's practice•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Scores twice•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Runs for touchdown in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10