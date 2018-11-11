Kamara ran for 56 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and added 46 yards on four receptions during Sunday's 51-14 win over the Bengals.

Known mostly as a speedster, Kamara showed his versatility on two second-quarter touchdown runs against the Bengals. First, he bruised through the heart of Cincinnati's defense for a four-yard touchdown and then, on the very next drive, he used his speed to beat the defense to the edge on a one-yard toss play. The sophomore back has now scored multiple touchdowns in three straight games. Though Mark Ingram's big day might be a cause for concern in most backfields, the dependence the Saints have on their backs in the passing game likely means that there are plenty of touches to go around. Up next Sunday is a mediocre Philadelphia run defense surrendering 4.5 yards per carry.