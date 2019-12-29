Saints' Alvin Kamara: Scores twice in blowout victory

Kamara rushed eight times for 39 yards and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 18 yards on three targets in the Saints' 42-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

After failing to score for nine straight weeks, Kamara has now produced back-to-back two-touchdown efforts on the ground in Weeks 16-17. He closes the year on a high note, though most of his scoring output has come in the final two weeks of the season. The talented third-year back ends the 2019 regular season with a career-low six total touchdowns after producing 22 in his first two seasons. Regardless, he'll head into the playoffs on a hot streak.