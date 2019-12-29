Saints' Alvin Kamara: Scores twice in blowout victory
Kamara rushed eight times for 39 yards and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 18 yards on three targets in the Saints' 42-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
After failing to score for nine straight weeks, Kamara has now produced back-to-back two-touchdown efforts on the ground in Weeks 16-17. He closes the year on a high note, though most of his scoring output has come in the final two weeks of the season. The talented third-year back ends the 2019 regular season with a career-low six total touchdowns after producing 22 in his first two seasons. Regardless, he'll head into the playoffs on a hot streak.
More News
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Ends touchdown drought•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Totals 89 yards in blowout victory•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Season-low output in shootout•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Totals 84 yards in win•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Delivers in passing game•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Compiles 122 total yards in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...