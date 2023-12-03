Kamara rushed 14 times for 51 yards and two touchdowns and brought in six of eight targets for 58 yards in the Saints' 33-28 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Kamara was able to put a bow on a productive fantasy day with two- and one-yard touchdown runs in the second half, and he also enjoyed an elevated pass-catching role with the Saints down both Rashid Shaheed (thigh) and Michael Thomas (IR-knee). The veteran back has no fewer than four catches in seven straight contests, and he's cleared the 50-yard mark on the ground in back-to-back games. Kamara next takes aim at an inconsistent Panthers run defense in a Week 14 home divisional clash.