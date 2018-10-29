Kamara carried the ball 13 times for 45 yards and a touchdown, adding seven receptions (eight targets) for 31 yards and another score in Sunday's 30-20 win over Minnesota.

The Vikings' defense had no answers for Kamara escaping to the flats, with the lone incompletion thrown to him coming on an unguarded drop. The 23-year-old's 20 combined touches were the most since Mark Ingram returned from suspension Week 5. The latter has certainly cut into Kamara's carry share, but he has remained the preferred receiving option out of the backfield in New Orleans. With nine touchdowns through seven weeks, the dynamic back will maintain a high fantasy standing heading into Week 9's matchup with the Rams despite the timeshare.