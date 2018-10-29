Saints' Alvin Kamara: Scores twice
Kamara carried the ball 13 times for 45 yards and a touchdown, adding seven receptions (eight targets) for 31 yards and another score in Sunday's 30-20 win over Minnesota.
The Vikings' defense had no answers for Kamara escaping to the flats, with the lone incompletion thrown to him coming on an unguarded drop. The 23-year-old's 20 combined touches were the most since Mark Ingram returned from suspension Week 5. The latter has certainly cut into Kamara's carry share, but he has remained the preferred receiving option out of the backfield in New Orleans. With nine touchdowns through seven weeks, the dynamic back will maintain a high fantasy standing heading into Week 9's matchup with the Rams despite the timeshare.
More News
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Runs for touchdown in win•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Expected to split work with Ingram•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Finishes with nine touches•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Ready for Week 5•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Puts in another limited practice•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Limited by knee injury Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...