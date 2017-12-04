Saints' Alvin Kamara: Scores two more times
Kamara had nine carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns and caught five of six targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Panthers.
Offering a rare combination of talent and team context, Kamara is somehow maintaining an unprecedented level of per-touch production, consistently performing as one of the elites at his position without ever approaching 20 touches. He's actually fallen between 10 and 17 in nine straight games, including an ongoing six-game streak with at least one touchdown. Kamara and Mark Ingram will both have a good chance to stay hot when the Saints face the Falcons in Atlanta on Thursday.
