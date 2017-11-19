Kamara rushed eight times for 42 yards and caught six of nine targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 overtime win against Washington. He also ran in a successful two-point conversion.

Kamara made an incredible touchdown catch with just over a minute left and his team down 31-23, juggling the ball around the 10-yard line before gaining control and sneaking through a group of defenders to get into the end zone. He immediately backed up that 18-yard score with a successful run for the game-tying two-point conversion. While Kamara did most of his work as a receiver, fellow running back Mark Ingram found tremendous success on the ground with 134 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Both members of New Orleans' backfield are coexisting beautifully, and each can beat you in a variety of ways.