Kamara rushed 14 times for 67 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 12-9 win over the Panthers. He also caught seven of nine targets for 36 yards.

Kamara led the Saints in rushing attempts while tying top wideout Michael Thomas for the team lead in both catches and targets. Although running mate Mark Ingram was more efficient with 63 yards on his 12 carries, Kamara's 21 touches again allowed him to top 100 yards of offense. Additionally, the tailback scooted into the end zone from 16 yards to start the fourth quarter, scoring the team's lone, and ultimately game-winning, touchdown. Next up for Kamara is a matchup against the Steelers in Week 16.