Kamara rushed nine times for 26 yards and caught four of five targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bears.

Kamara's inability to find running room against Chicago's stout run defense wasn't too surprising, but his modest receiving production was disappointing considering the Bears came into this game having allowed the most receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in the league to running backs. While Kamara finished just two receiving yards shy of Chris Olave's team-leading total, the running back tied his second-lowest target total of the season, and Kamara's 70 scrimmage yards marked his lowest total in six appearances. He should remain involved as both a rusher and a pass catcher in Week 10 against the Vikings on the road.