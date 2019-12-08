Saints' Alvin Kamara: Season-low output in shootout
Kamara rushed 13 times for 25 yards, adding four receptions for 18 yards in the Saints' 48-46 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
Kamara couldn't get much going in Sunday's close loss, accounting for his lowest output from scrimmage all season. The third-year back added to his eight-game streak of scoreless performances dating to Week 3, and his stats during that span have been concerning. Over his last eight contests, Kamara has averaged just 85.5 yards per game, though his 6.4 receptions per game have buoyed some otherwise lackluster efforts in PPR formats. He can't be benched given his immense upside, though he'll be a volatile fantasy playoff option when New Orleans takes on Indianapolis in Week 15.
More News
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Totals 84 yards in win•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Delivers in passing game•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Compiles 122 total yards in win•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Receiving output salvages day•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Back to full health•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Positive outlook for Week 10•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.