Saints' Alvin Kamara: Season-low output in shootout

Kamara rushed 13 times for 25 yards, adding four receptions for 18 yards in the Saints' 48-46 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Kamara couldn't get much going in Sunday's close loss, accounting for his lowest output from scrimmage all season. The third-year back added to his eight-game streak of scoreless performances dating to Week 3, and his stats during that span have been concerning. Over his last eight contests, Kamara has averaged just 85.5 yards per game, though his 6.4 receptions per game have buoyed some otherwise lackluster efforts in PPR formats. He can't be benched given his immense upside, though he'll be a volatile fantasy playoff option when New Orleans takes on Indianapolis in Week 15.