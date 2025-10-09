default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Kamara (ankle) was present at practice Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The Saints had a scare at Wednesday's session when Kamara injured his ankle and went down as a limited participant. It's unclear if he maintained that activity level or upgraded to full, but Thursday's practice report will reveal that info. Kendre Miller is on hand in the event Kamara is at all inhibited Sunday against the Patriots.

More News