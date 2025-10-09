Saints' Alvin Kamara: Seen at practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kamara (ankle) was present at practice Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
The Saints had a scare at Wednesday's session when Kamara injured his ankle and went down as a limited participant. It's unclear if he maintained that activity level or upgraded to full, but Thursday's practice report will reveal that info. Kendre Miller is on hand in the event Kamara is at all inhibited Sunday against the Patriots.
More News
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Injures ankle at practice•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Held in check in Week 5•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Logs moderate outing Week 4•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Stymied in blowout loss•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Tops 100 scrimmage yards in loss•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Gets into end zone against Cards•