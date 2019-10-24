Play

Saints' Alvin Kamara: Seen at Thursday's practice

Kamara (ankle) was at Thursday's practice without a brace or sleeve on his knee, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Kamara is dealing with a pair of injuries at the moment, but this development may be the key to his ability to suit up this weekend. Thursday's practice report will reveal his level of participation, if any, as he aims to miss just one game due to his health concerns.

