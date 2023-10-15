Kamara accrued 19 carries for 68 yards and hauled in seven of eight targets for 36 yards during Sunday's 20-13 defeat to the Texans.

Kamara accounted for all but six of New Orleans' 25 total rushing attempts, and he's now averaged 17 carries through his first three games this season. He also factored prominently into the passing game for the second time in three weeks, tying with wideout Chris Olave and do-it-all tight end Taysom Hill for a team high in receptions. Kamara's workload has likely benefited due to the absence of No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams (hamstring). But, Kamara still has not seen many red-zone scoring opportunities, as the Saints cross the Texans' 20-yard line just twice in this loss. The 28-year-old has now averaged 3.6 yards per carry in each of the past two games, and this lack of explosiveness could limit his opportunities for touchdowns - especially if Williams returns from IR in time for Thursday's matchup versus Jacksonville.