Saints coach Kellen Moore said Wednesday that Kamara will take most of the team's carries, with other running backs ready to step up when there's a chance, Erin Summers of NFL Network reports.

It's what fantasy managers want to hear four days before the season opener, even if there's nothing surprising or unexpected about Moore's quot. Kendre Miller won the No. 2 RB job this summer, but he didn't necessarily do enough to earn a big Week 1 role, more or less defaulting into his depth chart spot after rookie Devin Neal missed much of the summer with a hamstring injury. Miller and Neal could get more involved as the season progresses, but Kamara figures to take well over half of the snaps and touches this Sunday against San Francisco.