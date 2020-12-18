Kamara is expected to be busy in the passing game Sunday versus Kansas City, playing in a Saints offense with Drew Brees (ribs) at quarterback and Michael Thomas (ankle) out of the lineup, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara had a rushing touchdown and seven receptions in last week's loss to the Eagles, but he otherwise put up mediocre numbers with Taysom Hill at quarterback over the past month. Kamara averaged 14.2 PPR points in Hill's four starts, down from 27.4 per game in nine appearances with Brees under center. Kamara was even better during a six-game stretch when the Saints had Brees but not Thomas in the lineup, averaging 28.7 PPR points and 9.7 targets. The dual-threat back returns to high-end RB1 status now that Brees is back, facing a Chiefs defense that's given up the eighth-most rushing yards (102.7 per game) and eighth-most receiving yards (67.6) to running backs.