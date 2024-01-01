Saints head coach Dennis Allen didn't clarify the severity of Kamara's ankle sprain but said the running back was rehabbing the injury Monday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Kamara suffered an ankle sprain in Sunday's victory over Tampa Bay and wasn't able to play in the second half. The Saints need a win over Atlanta on Sunday to have a chance of qualifying for the postseason, but it's uncertain if Kamara will be able to suit up for the contest. His chances of playing should become clearer as Week 18 prep unfolds, and if Kamara isn't able to take the field, Jamaal Williams would likely take over the bulk of the work in the Saints' backfield.