Saints' Alvin Kamara: Sits out another practice

Kamara (ankle/knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Kamara hasn't ruled himself out from playing Sunday in Chicago, but he'll likely need to log some practice activity Friday to have a decent chance at suiting up. The high-ankle and knee issue have kept him sidelined during the Saints' first two sessions of Week 7, leaving first-team work for backup running back Latavius Murray. The Saints would likely turn to Murray to handle the bulk of the backfield snaps if Kamara can't play against the Bears, with Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner on hand as depth options.

