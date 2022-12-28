Kamara didn't practice Wednesday due to personal reasons and a quadricep injury.
Saints head coach Dennis Allen said earlier Wednesday that Kamara was a non-participant due to a "personal issue," according to Erin Summers of the Saints' official site. However, the team also listed Kamara with a health concern, so his status will be one to monitor as the week continues. Fortunately for Kamara, he'll have chances to log some drills Thursday and/or Friday before New Orleans potentially hands him a designation for Sunday's contest at Philadelphia.