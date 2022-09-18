Kamara (ribs) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Buccaneers, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Kamara opened Week 2 prep with a limited session, only to end it with back-to-back absences Thursday and Friday due to a rib issue. As Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff approached, his status became more and more murky, and the Saints ultimately will keep him in street clothes. In Kamara's stead, Mark Ingram (ankle) should get the first chance to work out of the team's backfield, but he was limited in practice Wednesday through Friday. Behind Ingram, Dwayne Washington (hamstring) and Tony Jones are the next RBs up for New Orleans.