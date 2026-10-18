Kamara (back), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at the Giants, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

For a second week in a row, Kamara's practice reps were impacted by a back issue, resulting in limited listings on all three Week 6 injury reports and a questionable designation for Sunday's matchup. His status will be clarified about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but if he's active, he'll resume his timeshare out of the Saints backfield with Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson, which has amounted to 17 touches for Kamara over the last two games.