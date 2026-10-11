Kamara (back) is expected to play in Sunday's contest against the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kamara sat out Week 1 due to a sprained MCL and then proceeded to suit up the last three games before a back issue threatened his availability for Week 5. He followed up a DNP at Wednesday's walkthrough with limited sessions Thursday and Friday before heading into the weekend listed as questionable. Kamara's status will be clarified about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, and if he's active as anticipated, he'll continue to take on a modest workload out of the Saints backfield, which so far has equated to 36 touches for 121 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs this season.