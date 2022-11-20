Kamara notched 12 carries for 42 yards and reeled in four of five targets for 47 yards during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Rams.

Kamara bounced back following two of his worst outings of the season. While his rushing average remained below 3.6 yards per carry for the fourth straight game, Kamara recorded double-digit carries for the first time since his three-touchdown performance against the Raiders in Week 8. The versatile back also tied tight end Juwan Johnson as the Saints' second-leading receiver behind wideout Chris Olave, as quarterback Andy Dalton had a resurgent passing performance against the Rams. Kamara will look to notch just his fourth touchdown of the season next week against San Francisco.