Kamara (rib) was in attendance for Thursday's practice but isn't participating in drills, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara's presence on the sideline Thursday comes after he was a limited participant in the Saints' first Week 2 practice session Wednesday due to the rib injury he sustained during last Sunday's win over the Falcons. While the downturn in activity isn't the most welcome sign for Kamara, it's conceivable that the Saints intended to give him some extra maintenance Thursday before having him return to the field Friday in some capacity. With that in mind, Kamara's activity at Friday's practice will bear watching, but unless he's a full participant in the session, he may head into this weekend's matchup against the Buccaneers with an injury designation.