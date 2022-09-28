Kamara (ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Kamara played through his rib injury Week 3 versus Carolina, but he was limited to 73 scrimmage yards on 17 touches, while Mark Ingram saw five touches and scored New Orleans' only rushing touchdown. If Kamara can improve his practice level over the next two days, he could be closer to 100 percent form and thus more effective during Sunday's contest against the Vikings in London.
