Kamara (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

The same can be said for the only other RB on the Saints' active roster, Devin Neal, who also is tending to an ankle injury. On a positive note, both players were able to log some on-field work Wednesday and have two more chances to get back to full before the team potentially tags them with designations ahead of Sunday's game at the Rams. Kamara managed 45 yards from scrimmage on a season-low eight touches this past Sunday against the Buccaneers, while Neal didn't earn a carry and hauled in all three targets for 11 yards.