Kamara tallied 12 carries for 26 yards and caught two of three targets for 11 yards during Monday's 17-16 defeat versus the Buccaneers.

Kamara continued to underperform expectations, averaging less than four yards per carry for the sixth game in a row. While the five-time Pro Bowler was limited by three of the league's best rushing defenses in his previous three outings, he did not manage to break a run longer than five yards against a Buccaneers defense that allowed 4.6 yards per carry coming into Week 13. Kamara also posted his worst receiving stat line of the season despite quarterback Andy Dalton's solid performance Monday night. The running back has been forced to operate behind a banged-up offensive line recently, and this unit should have some time to recover during New Orleans' upcoming Week 14 bye.