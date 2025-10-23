Kamara (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

The Saints are managing Kamara's practice reps for the third week in a row while he tends to a lingering ankle issue, but the injury isn't expected to prevent him from playing Sunday versus the Buccaneers. After top backup Kendre Miller (knee) sustained a season-ending ACL tear in last week's loss to the Bears, Kamara ended up handling a season-high 84 percent snap share, though he was limited to 28 yards on 11 carries and one yard on three receptions. Rookie Devin Neal is expected to replace Miller in the No. 2 role this weekend and may not represent as formidable of competition as Miller, but Kamara's efficiency could be a regular concern all season due to subpar quarterback play as well as a below-average offensive line that recently lost standout center Erik McCoy to a season-ending biceps injury.