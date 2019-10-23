Play

Saints' Alvin Kamara: Still not practicing Wednesday

Kamara (ankle/knee) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Kamara is tending to a high ankle issue and a knee injury simultaneously, hence the reason for his continued absence. He'll likely need to get on the practice field in some capacity this week in order to have a chance to suit up Sunday against the Cardinals, especially after Latavius Murray went off for 150 yards from scrimmage and two TDs on 32 touches during a Week 7 win at Chicago. Meanwhile, Drew Brees was limited Wednesday, so the Saints offense slowly but surely is getting back to 100 percent.

