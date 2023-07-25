Saints coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday that he doesn't know if or when Kamara will be suspended, Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reports.

A suspension has long been expected for Kamara's involvement in a Feb. 2022 incident, and it could be coming fairly soon after the running back agreed July 11 to plead no contest to a misdemeanor in exchange for having felony charges dropped. Then again, the NFL isn't always quick to decide these things even after a legal case wraps up, so the Saints will need to be prepared for various scenarios this summer. They signed Jamaal Williams in March and then drafted Kendre Miller in the third round in April, devoting significant resources to backfield depth for the first time since Kamara's first couple years in the league.