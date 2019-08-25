Saints' Alvin Kamara: Strong in limited action
Kamara rushed twice for four yards and caught two of three targets for 29 yards in Saturday's 28-13 preseason win over the Jets.
Kamara did all his damage on the opening drive, breaking away from linebacker Neville Hewitt to get free for a 25-yard third-down catch on his biggest play. With Mark Ingram now in Baltimore, the explosive Kamara could see an increase in workload in 2019 after totaling 1,592 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns on 275 touches last season.
