Kamara rushed 13 times for 97 yards and caught seven of eight targets for 72 yards in Monday night's 30-28 win over the Texans.

Kamara got off to a slow start, but progressively made a bigger impact as the game unfolded. Along with a 28-yard run to nearly get him over 100 on the ground, Kamara went for 41 yards on a reception, showing his signature big-play ability in both departments. Although it was backup Latavius Murray who ripped off a 30-yard touchdown Monday, Kamara's 169 yards of offense still made for an impressive season debut, even by his superstar standards.