Saints' Alvin Kamara: Strong second half in win
Kamara rushed 13 times for 97 yards and caught seven of eight targets for 72 yards in Monday night's 30-28 win over the Texans.
Kamara got off to a slow start, but progressively made a bigger impact as the game unfolded. Along with a 28-yard run to nearly get him over 100 on the ground, Kamara went for 41 yards on a reception, showing his signature big-play ability in both departments. Although it was backup Latavius Murray who ripped off a 30-yard touchdown Monday, Kamara's 169 yards of offense still made for an impressive season debut, even by his superstar standards.
More News
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Strong in limited action•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Minimal snaps in preseason win•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Workload won't change much•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Swaps out Ingram for Murray•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Leading pass catcher in loss•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Ices game on final run•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...