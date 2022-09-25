Kamara (ribs) rushed 15 times for 61 yards while catching two of seven targets for 12 yards and losing a fumble in Sunday's 22-14 loss to the Panthers.

Kamara suited up after sitting out in Week 2 but appeared to be far from 100 percent. His first-quarter fumble near midfield was returned for a touchdown by Carolina's defense, and Kamara watched Mark Ingram punch in a five-yard touchdown in the third. Jameis Winston has shown much less interest in checking down to Kamara compared to previous Saints quarterbacks, as Kamara has just 19 receiving yards on the season heading into the Week 4 London game against the Vikings.