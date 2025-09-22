Kamara rushed 18 times for 42 yards and caught one of two targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 44-13 loss to the Seahawks.

Kamara was stifled by Seattle's defensive front from the get go, resulting in the tailback's worst per-carry average (2.3 YPC) in a single game since Week 7 against the Broncos last season (1.4 YPC). It was surprising to see the 29-year-old used so sparsely as a receiver in such a lopsided loss; perhaps the 38-6 deficit at halftime sucked the competitiveness from New Orleans' sideline. Kamara remains the focal point of a struggling Saints offense despite posting his first dud through three weeks. Fantasy managers can expect heavy involvement from the dual-threat RB in a tough road matchup against Buffalo next Sunday.