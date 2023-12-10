Kamara recorded 12 carries for 56 yards and one touchdown and three catches (on five targets) for minus-11 yards during Sunday's 28-6 victory against the Panthers.

On a day in which the Saints mustered just 207 yards of offense, Kamara's output wasn't much of a surprise, with his 45 yards from scrimmage marking his fewest of the season by a large margin (70 yards against the Bears back in Week 9 marked his previous low). He also extended his TD streak to two games, with his nine-yard scamper to the end zone in the first quarter doubling as his sixth score overall. New Orleans didn't have the services of Taysom Hill (foot/hand) on Sunday, so reserve running back Jamaal Williams handled 11 carries for 43 yards. Kamara will look to get back on track against the Giants next Sunday.