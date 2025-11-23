Kamara (ankle) is active for Sunday's contest against the Falcons.

Kamara has been listed with an ankle injury on Saints practice reports since early October, but he suited up for each of the team's five games before a Week 11 bye, racking up 69 touches for 282 yards from scrimmage and no TDs during that span. He'll continue to operate as New Orleans' lead runner Sunday, though backup Devin Neal did notch 14 touches for 54 total yards over the last three outings.