Saints' Alvin Kamara: Swaps out Ingram for Murray
Latavius Murray will replace Mark Ingram as Kamara's complement in the New Orleans backfield, ESPN.com's Mike Triplett reports.
The team's willingness to accept a modest downgrade at a lower price is a sign of confidence in Kamara, who has yet to miss a game due to injury through two seasons. He more than held his own with an increased workload in 2018, averaging 4.6 yards on 194 carries and 8.8 yards on 81 catches -- good for 18.3 touches per game. While a modest workload increase for 2019 seems perfectly reasonable, it's quite clear the Saints don't want Kamara in the same range as Ezekiel Elliott (25.4 touches per game) or even Todd Gurley (22.5) and Saquon Barkley (22). Even so, Kamara's phenomenal per-touch production should keep him as an easy top-10 pick for 2019 fantasy drafts.
