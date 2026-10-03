Kamara figures to serve as the Saints' top running back for as long as Travis Etienne (hamstring) is on injured reserve, starting with Monday's game against the Falcons, John DeShazler of the Saints' official site reports.

Etienne aggravated a hamstring injury during the Saints' Week 3 loss to the Raiders, and the injury is severe enough for him to require a stint on IR. In Etienne's absence, the veteran Kamara figures to take on RB1 duties for New Orleans, a role he carried through the first nine years of his 10-year NFL career. Kendre Miller will see an uptick in backfield snaps behind Kamara, with with CJ Donaldson and practice squad members Zamir White and Ulysses Bentley also in the mix for work on offense for as long as Etienne is on the shelf.