Kamara rushed 17 times for 59 yards and one touchdown to go along with four receptions (on five targets) for another score during Sunday's 38-27 victory versus Indianapolis.

Kamara scored multiple touchdowns for the first time in 2023 during this season-best performance for the Saints' offense. While the 28-year-old didn't play nearly as big of a role in the passing game, he still logged a touchdown both on the ground and through the air for the eighth time in his seven-year career. Meanwhile, backup running backs Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller combined for 40 yards on nine carries. Kamara also totaled over 100 yards for the third game in a row, and his heavy workload in this offense has continued to make him a consistent RB1 for fantasy. He should expect to see 20-plus touches for the sixth game in a row versus Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 5.