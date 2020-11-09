Kamara rushed nine times for 40 yards and a touchdown, adding five receptions (six targets) for nine yards in Sunday's 38-3 win over Tampa Bay.

The Saints went up big on the Buccaneers early and did not look back. Drew Brees spread the ball around to a career-high 12 receivers, which is part of the reason Kamara only received 14 touches. The lopsided game script allowed New Orleans to milk the clock in the second half, and they used the bruising Latavius Murray (10 carries for 39 yards) to accomplish that while keeping Kamara healthy. The 25-year-old was averaging 10.1 receptions per game prior to Sunday's contest, but the return of star wideout Michael Thomas (five receptions for 51 yards) could cut into the dual-threat back's target share down the stretch. That said, Kamara will remain a focal part of New Orleans' offense both as a rusher and a receiving threat out of the backfield heading into a soft matchup against the 49ers on Sunday.