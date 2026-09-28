Kamara carried the ball nine times for 36 yards and caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's 35-27 loss to the Raiders.

The veteran RB once again took a back seat to Travis Etienne to begin the game, but that changed after the former Jaguar aggravated a hamstring strain and left the game in the third quarter. Over the Saints' last five possessions, Kamara split the workload in the backfield with Kendre Miller, getting six touches to Miller's five. The severity of Etienne's injury isn't yet clear, but if he misses significant time, Kamara and Miller would likely continue working in tandem, with rookie CJ Donaldson also potentially mixing in as a short-yardage option.