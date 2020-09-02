Kamara, who returned to practice Wednesday, recently had an injection to help calm some joint inflammation in his back,Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, the issue is "not considered a big deal at all," a notion supported by Kamara's return to work Wednesday. Assuming his back doesn't flare up again, the main story line regarding Kamara going forward will be the state of his contract negations. On that topic, Field Yates of ESPN relays via coach Sean Payton that the team is "actively negotiating a contract with (the running back) and his agent" and is "focused on him being a part of (the game) plan for Week 1."