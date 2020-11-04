Kamara was absent from Wednesday's practice, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. According to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, Kamara has a bone bruise in his foot that isn't deemed to be serious.

Kamara has been a force this season, accruing at least 100 yards from scrimmage in six consecutive games. That said, he hasn't reached the end zone in three straight, and now he's tending to a foot issue. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football noted Kamara is merely getting some rest at the moment, but his situation will need to be monitored as the week goes on to ensure he's available Sunday night at Tampa Bay.