Kamara was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Saints had the luxury of Mark Ingram and even Adrian Peterson for a time last season to ease some of the backfield burden, but Ingram's four-game suspension has left Kamara as one of the NFL's few bell cows through three weeks in 2018. As evidence, Kamara leads the league in yards from scrimmage with 430 while playing 81 percent of the Saints' offensive snaps. Despite being listed Wednesday with a knee concern, he at least took some reps, which is a positive sign as he embarks on Week 4 prep. Look for his status to receive clarification as the week progresses.