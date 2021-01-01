Kamara tested positive for COVID-19 and now is waiting on results from a follow-up test, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

If the second test also comes back positive, Kamara will be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers and unlikely to return for the wild-card round of the playoffs. Latavius Murray will fill in as the lead back if Kamara misses any games. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that the star running back hasn't shown any symptoms and says he's feeling healthy, perhaps giving the Saints some hope the initial test was a false positive.