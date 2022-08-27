Kamara rushed twice for 19 yards and caught his only target for five yards in Friday's 27-10 preseason win over the Chargers.

Kamara got limited action in his first appearance of the preseason but looked spry as usual. The main drawback surrounding the 27-year-old running back's 2022 campaign is the looming possibility of a suspension due to an offseason incident in Las Vegas, but with the verdict on that subject looking increasingly likely to be put off until after the season, Kamara could turn into a fantasy draft day steal given his role as the focal point of the Saints offense both on the ground and through the air.