Kamara carried the ball 21 times for 99 yards and caught all six of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the 49ers.

After needing a touchdown to salvage his Week 1 performance, Kamara topped 100 scrimmage yards for the first time in 2025 in Week 2. The veteran RB needed volume to get though, as his longest run went for only 15 yards. Kamara remains the centerpiece of the Saints' offense under new head coach Kellen Moore, and he could have a big day through the air in Week 3 against a Seahawks defense that has given up 159 combined receiving yards to the Steelers' Jaylen Warren and the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey to begin the season.