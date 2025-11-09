Kamara carried the ball 22 times for 83 yards and caught all three of his targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Panthers.

The veteran RB topped 100 scrimmage yards for the first time since Week 2, snapping a string of five straight games in which he didn't even reach 40 rushing yards. Kamara is still looking for his first TD since Week 1, but it was still an encouraging sign, as was the fact that rookie quarterback Tyler Shough got the passing game going. Kamara will get a breather during next week's bye before taking on the Falcons in Week 12.