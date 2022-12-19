Kamara posted 21 carries for 91 yards and caught both of his targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 21-18 win over the Falcons.

Kamara looked like his old self coming off the Saints' Week 14 bye. The 27-year-old accumulated more than 100 total yards for the first time in his last six games, as he posted his third-most touches of the season. With Mark Ingram (knee) set to miss the remainder of the season on IR, Kamara easily paced New Orleans in rushing attempts ahead of swiss-army-knife Taysom Hill (seven) and new No. 2 back David Johnson (four). While Kamara was kept out of the end zone for the sixth straight game, this significant uptick in usage is an encouraging sign for his production moving heading into Week 16's matchup against Cleveland's porous rush defense, which has allowed 5.0 yards per carry this season.