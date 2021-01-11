Kamara rushed 23 times for 99 yards and a touchdown and secured both of his targets for 17 yards in the Saints' 21-9 win over the Bears on Sunday.

The All-Pro back failed to get much going on the ground, with a quarter of his production coming on a 25-yard gain. Still, he chipped away at the Bears defense all afternoon with a robust 23 carries and finished the contest with over 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Kamara will face a tough test in next week's NFC divisional round when New Orleans hosts a Tampa Bay defense that allowed a league-low 60 rushing yards per contest in the regular season.